Gov. Brian Kemp announces plans to run for re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Tuesday to run for re-election in 2022.

“As Georgia’s 83rd governor, I have worked every day to put Georgians first,” Kemp wrote in a campaign email. “With a grassroots army spanning all 159 counties, Marty, the girls, and I are IN THE FIGHT for 2022 to continue building a brighter, more prosperous future for our state.”

Kemp wrote that the gubernatorial election will be one of the “TOP 2022 races in the nation.”

“The Democrats would LOVE to erase all the things Republicans have accomplished for the Peach State and “transform” Georgia!” he wrote. “They are staffing up and raising MILLIONS already. We need to ramp up our efforts aggressively and immediately for the fight ahead.”

