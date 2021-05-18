Investigators identify suspect in party shooting that killed Milledgeville woman

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Milledgeville woman during a party early Sunday morning.
A post on the Jones County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says authorities are looking for 26-year-old Jeremy Xavier Butts of Fox Hill Road in Milledgeville.
20-year-old Jada Simmons was shot and killed the morning of May 16 at a party on Nitrogen Road. The sheriff’s office says the party was organized by the Piru street gang out of Milledgeville.
Witnesses weren’t forthcoming with information about the shooting during the initial investigation, but a “productive social media plea from Jada’s family and close friends” helped investigators come closer to understanding how Simmons died.
The sheriff’s office says Butts flew out of state “almost immediately” following the shooting.
Call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489 if you know where Butts is or have additional information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.