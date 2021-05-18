Middle Georgia universities adhering to CDC mask guidelines

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As universities gear up to welcome their summer semester students, two area schools say they will continue following CDC guidelines.
The latest guidelines say fully vaccinated people are no longer recommended to wear a mask in most places.
For many, it is a sign of relief, while others are still hesitant.
“I think it has been welcomed,” Dr. Kelly Reffitt, the Vice Provost for Mercer University, said.
Mercer University says it will be requiring students taking in-person summer classes to be tested, but it will not ask its students if they are vaccinated.
Middle Georgia State University will also follow the CDC’s new mask guidelines and won’t require proof of vaccination.
“We are going to believe individuals that say they are vaccinated,” Dean of the School of Health & Natural Sciences Dr. Tara Underwood said. “That’s the only thing we can do right now.”
Underwood says MGA will continue practicing social distancing measures and providing hand sanitizer in every building.