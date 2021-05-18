Macon-Bibb Mayor unveils 2022 budget

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As the 2021 budget comes to an end, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is proposing a few changes for the 2022 budget.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make hard decisions. And because of the $15 million deficit we face, we’re going to have to put our priorities in line,” Mayor Lester Miller said.

In a meeting Tuesday, the Mayor went over his plans for a $174 million budget. The main goals include more money toward public safety, focus on beautification, and increased job opportunities.

“The budget shows we’re focusing our money in the right areas,” Miller stated. “We always say ‘put your money where your priorities are’, and this budget is going to show you our priorities.”

Mayor Miller says he met with each commissioner to talk about the budget, and listen to their ideas for improvements.

District 1 Commissioner Valerie Wynn, says she appreciates the Mayor for sitting down with each Commissioner.

“I think it was an excellent thing to do, to get input from all of us, because we represent our districts and our communities,” Wynn said.

Commissioner Wynn says public safety has always been a top priority. Wynn says she’s happy the Mayor is giving it extra attention.

“Public safety, crime, and that was the top thing in the budget for us to pay the salaries,” she explained. “This goes across the board to all districts, not just mine.”

The 2022 budget will also increase funding for code enforcement to address blight. $1 million will go toward pedestrian safety, and traffic devices. Another million will help keep streets clean.

According to Mayor Miller, funding for museums and arts will be cut to help the local economy recover from the pandemic

“All of the outside agencies we have, that includes your Tubman Museum, Sports Hall of Fame, the Museum of Arts and Sciences, Atrium Navicent, Macon Arts Alliances.”

Residents will get a chance to share their thoughts about the new budget on June 1. Commissioners will have a final vote on the budget June 15.