MTA updates COVID policy, bus mask requirement remains in place

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority (MTA) is making several adjustments to its COVID-19 policy as vaccination rates increase and case numbers decrease.

Despite changes, bus passengers must continue to wear a mask over the nose and mouth and affixed to the head while aboard an MTA bus. According to an MTA news release, the mask requirement is in line with federal transit guidelines in place until at least September 13th.

MTA Policy changes include the following:

  • Temperature checks no longer needed to board MTA buses or to enter Terminal Station
  • No masks required on the street outside the Transfer Station
  • Signs indicating six feet of distance are removed
  • Restrooms are open
  • Drinking fountains are operational
  • Mask are not mandated inside the Terminal Station (but office requirements may vary)

MTA’s COVID-19 policy still keeps the passenger limit at 15 for fixed route buses. MTA will continue to sanitize buses upon each return to the Transfer Station after the completion of each route and at the start and end of each driver’s shift.

For more information visit the MTA website or the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority Facebook Page.

