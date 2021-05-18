Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 10-14

Restaurant Report Card: May 10-14
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
GWVY – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Cravings!
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Bibb County:
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 3120
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Macon Water Ice
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 208 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Houston County:
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Georgia Bob’s
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Cafeteria Latina
100 A GUNN RD STE 2 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
BJ’s Orioles Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Georgia Bob’s
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Chick-fil-A @ Houston County Galleria
2922 WATSON BLVD UNIT 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base of Operation
1032 CHATTAHOOCHEE DR BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile
1032 CHATTAHOOCHEE DR BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Jasper County:
Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking
114 FROBEL ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Johnson County:
Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Jones County:
Starbucks – Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 05-13-2021
Popeye’s
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Laurens County:
Frozen Paradise Icy Treats – Base
206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Frozen Paradise Icy Treats – Mobile
206 E GAINES ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Monroe County:
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Holiday Inn Express
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
River Place at Johnstonville (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2021
Peach County:
Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2021
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Telfair County:
Stinson’s Barbecue
3334 GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Subway
3346 E GOLDEN ISLES PKWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Telfair Nutrition (Food Service)
146 8TH STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Washington County:
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2021
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 57
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2021
Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2021
