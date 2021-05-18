Rutland football coach Rusty Easom takes job at Griffin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rutland High School is looking for a new head football coach.
Rusty Easom, who coached the Hurricanes the last two seasons, compiling a record of 3-15, will take over as the head coach at Griffin after being approved by the Griffin-Spalding School Board Tuesday.
Easom was Griffin’s defensive coordinator in 2013 when the team won the GHSA AAAA title.
Easom inherited a Rutland program that had just three wins in the four seasons prior to him becoming head coach.
He will take over at Griffin on June 1, according to school board documents.
