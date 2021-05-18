Rutland football coach Rusty Easom takes job at Griffin

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rutland High School is looking for a new head football coach.

Rusty Easom, who coached the Hurricanes the last two seasons, compiling a record of 3-15, will take over as the head coach at Griffin after being approved by the Griffin-Spalding School Board Tuesday.

Easom was Griffin’s defensive coordinator in 2013 when the team won the GHSA AAAA title.

Easom inherited a Rutland program that had just three wins in the four seasons prior to him becoming head coach.

He will take over at Griffin on June 1, according to school board documents.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleUPDATE: Second arrest made in connection to body found under mattress
Next articleMacon-Bibb Mayor unveils 2022 budget
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!