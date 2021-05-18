Few showers possible this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather, but a few showers are possible during the afternoon.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low and middle 80’s once again. We could squeeze out a shower or two today, but most will stay dry. Tonight we will keep some clouds around as temperatures fall back into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for your Wednesday. A very isolated shower is possible, but most will stay dry. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach the middle 80’s before falling to nearly 60° overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Hot and dry are the two easiest words to describe the extended part of the forecast. By the end of the 7 day forecast we are looking at temperatures approaching the 100° mark. Buckle up because the heat is here to stay for the time being.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).