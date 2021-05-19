One dead, two injured after shooting in food mart parking lot in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of food mart in Macon early Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 46 year old man sitting in his car shot in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Avenue around midnight. He was pronounced dead by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies say a 21 year old woman was also shot while sitting in her car. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where she’s in critical condition.

Deputies say another man was also shot, but left before they arrived. He was driven to Coliseum Medical Centers where he’s in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation and deputies are looking for possible suspects. If you have any information that could help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

 

Previous articleIsolated rain chance setting up for Middle Georgia today
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.