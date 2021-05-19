One dead, two injured after shooting in food mart parking lot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of food mart in Macon early Wednesday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 46 year old man sitting in his car shot in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Avenue around midnight. He was pronounced dead by the Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office.
Deputies say a 21 year old woman was also shot while sitting in her car. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where she’s in critical condition.
Deputies say another man was also shot, but left before they arrived. He was driven to Coliseum Medical Centers where he’s in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation and deputies are looking for possible suspects. If you have any information that could help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up