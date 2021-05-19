Atrium Health Navicent raises awareness for ‘Better Hearing and Speech Month’

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — May is ‘Better Hearing and Speech Month’ and Atrium Health Navicent is raising awareness of communication disorders.

Patients at the rehabilitation hospital receive help in restoring the ability to communicate after a traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurological disease and other illnesses.

The month is a great reminder for everyone to protect their hearing and get it checked. Madison Criswell, speech language pathologist at the Rehabilitation Hospital, shares why it’s important to get your hearing checked.

“When you can’t hear things adequately you miss important details,” she said. “You can miss really important information, and it can lead to things, people may think you don’t remember stuff. Well if you never heard it how can you remember it? It’s just something that is easy to go unnoticed.”

The CDC recommends wearing earplugs or noise cancelling ear muffs around loud noises and also not using headphones for long periods of time.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb County Health Department has new location
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.