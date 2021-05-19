Atrium Health Navicent raises awareness for ‘Better Hearing and Speech Month’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — May is ‘Better Hearing and Speech Month’ and Atrium Health Navicent is raising awareness of communication disorders.
Patients at the rehabilitation hospital receive help in restoring the ability to communicate after a traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurological disease and other illnesses.
The month is a great reminder for everyone to protect their hearing and get it checked. Madison Criswell, speech language pathologist at the Rehabilitation Hospital, shares why it’s important to get your hearing checked.
“When you can’t hear things adequately you miss important details,” she said. “You can miss really important information, and it can lead to things, people may think you don’t remember stuff. Well if you never heard it how can you remember it? It’s just something that is easy to go unnoticed.”
The CDC recommends wearing earplugs or noise cancelling ear muffs around loud noises and also not using headphones for long periods of time.