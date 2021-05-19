BCSO says to be on lookout for man asking to borrow cell phone in parking lots

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for a man they say has approached multiple people in multiple parking lots and asked to borrow a cell phone.
“When the person he approached offered to dial the number for him, he refused,” a sheriff’s office bulletin said. “In some cases, he became angry and aggressive.”
The man, seen driving an early 2000s silver Honda Accord, has approached people in the Hartley Bridge Road Kroger parking lot, the Forsyth Road Kroger parking lot and in Houston County, according to the bulletin.
The last two characters of the vehicle’s tag are possibly 1-6. There is a large white sticker on the front windshield that says “Big Sexy Red” or “Big Red Sexy” or some combination of those words.
If you have any information, contact Cpt. George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or gmeadows@maconbibb.us.
