BCSO Outreach Section hosting free youth basketball camps in June

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section is hosting two free Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) youth basketball camps in June.
The camps will be held at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1211 Maynard Street.
The first camp, for boys ages 9 through 17, will be held June 7-11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second camp, for girls ages 9 through 17, will be held June 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free lunches will be provided at the camps, which will be open to the first 60 kids who register.
Temperature checks will be performed at the entrance.
Participants will learn offensive fundamentals, shooting, handling, individual moves, defensive fundamentals, proper stance and foot work.
You can register in-person at the Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section, located at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue. Register closes May 24. Call (478) 803-2710 for more information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.