BCSO Outreach Section hosting free youth basketball camps in June

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section is hosting two free Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) youth basketball camps in June.

The camps will be held at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1211 Maynard Street.

The first camp, for boys ages 9 through 17, will be held June 7-11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second camp, for girls ages 9 through 17, will be held June 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free lunches will be provided at the camps, which will be open to the first 60 kids who register.

Temperature checks will be performed at the entrance.

Participants will learn offensive fundamentals, shooting, handling, individual moves, defensive fundamentals, proper stance and foot work.

You can register in-person at the Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section, located at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue. Register closes May 24. Call (478) 803-2710 for more information.

mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!