CGTC holding on-campus vaccine clinics in Macon, Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College is holding several on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Macon and Warner Robins. The clinics are open to faculty, staff, students and community members.
In Warner Robins, Houston Healthcare will offer the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the following dates:
- May 20, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm
- May 21, 2021: 8 am to 3 pm
- June 2, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm
- June 3, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm
The clinics will take place in the Larry Walker Arena (G Building Extension) on the Warner Robins campus, located at 80 Cohen Walker Drive. Visitors can stop by and receive the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for the second dose will take place June 10-11, and June 23-24.
In Macon, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) Response will conduct a clinic on the following date:
- May 26 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
The clinic will take place in the H Building on the Macon campus at 3300 Macon Tech Drive. Walk-ups are welcomed, but those wishing to receive a vaccination at the Macon campus should pre-register to ensure availability.
Vaccine recipients who are under the age of 18 must have a signed consent form prior to receiving the shot. This form can be accessed here.