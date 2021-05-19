CGTC holding on-campus vaccine clinics in Macon, Warner Robins

The clinics are open to faculty, staff, students and community members.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
11
Photo courtesy of MGN

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College is holding several on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Macon and Warner Robins. The clinics are open to faculty, staff, students and community members.

In Warner Robins, Houston Healthcare will offer the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the following dates:

  • May 20, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm
  • May 21, 2021: 8 am to 3 pm
  • June 2, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm
  • June 3, 2021: 9 am to 7 pm

The clinics will take place in the Larry Walker Arena (G Building Extension) on the Warner Robins campus, located at 80 Cohen Walker Drive. Visitors can stop by and receive the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for the second dose will take place June 10-11, and June 23-24.

In Macon, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) Response will conduct a clinic on the following date:

  • May 26 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The clinic will take place in the H Building on the Macon campus at 3300 Macon Tech Drive. Walk-ups are welcomed, but those wishing to receive a vaccination at the Macon campus should pre-register to ensure availability.

Vaccine recipients who are under the age of 18 must have a signed consent form prior to receiving the shot. This form can be accessed here.

 

Previous articleVolunteer group beautifies downtown Milledgeville with planting event
Next articleMTA adds bus stop at new health department location
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.