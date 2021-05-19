Downtown Milledgeville transforming into fun, inviting space

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Downtown Milledgeville is becoming a vibrant destination.
The pandemic forced the Milledgeville Mainstreet organization to think of new ways to promote local businesses.
“Businesses are looking good,” Milledgeville Mainstreet executive director and the development authority Carlee Shulte said. “The plants and flowers look good.”
Schulte says the main goal is to make sure the downtown area is unique.
The pandemic caused them to figure out new ways to support local businesses. That included rewarding grants to struggling businesses and lots of posts on social media.
Schulte says they want to do more events in the future to draw more people in.
The manager of Cravings!, an area restaurant, says she is thankful for their customers and all the new faces they are seeing.
“They keep checking on us and promoting, which is really helping,” manager Brenda Ledrick said.
Schulte says they will keep encouraging everyone to shop local.