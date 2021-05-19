UPDATE (Wednesday, May 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 891,502 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,924 10,365.82 66 179
Atkinson 788 9,459.78 20 117
Bacon 1,286 11,276.75 28 89
Baker 164 5,263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3,865 8,699.47 115 325
Banks 1,651 8,262.44 35 194
Barrow 8,857 10,253.17 135 614
Bartow 11,293 10,194.91 211 836
Ben Hill 1,494 8,975.67 61 156
Berrien 1,069 5,545.76 32 71
Bibb 13,412 8,814.99 407 1,767
Bleckley 803 6,254.87 34 49
Brantley 949 4,942.19 32 80
Brooks 948 6,027.85 36 89
Bryan 2,776 7,093.03 37 177
Bulloch 5,287 6,653.08 63 222
Burke 1,796 8,038.67 36 155
Butts 2,350 9,335.03 78 126
Calhoun 452 7,155.30 15 74
Camden 3,244 6,015.87 31 138
Candler 774 7,142.20 38 62
Carroll 7,457 6,208.01 132 313
Catoosa 5,777 8,400.34 64 258
Charlton 1,190 8,980.45 25 65
Chatham 20,358 6,967.72 430 1,640
Chattahoochee 3,458 32,170.43 13 31
Chattooga 2,251 9,089.07 63 184
Cherokee 22,584 8,470.58 306 1,327
Clarke 12,861 9,909.92 138 499
Clay 185 6,479.86 3 10
Clayton 24,169 7,928.47 466 1,408
Clinch 738 11,087.74 25 68
Cobb 61,317 7,755.87 978 3,213
Coffee 4,244 9,860.14 138 654
Colquitt 3,552 7,825.00 82 251
Columbia 11,127 7,014.39 162 480
Cook 1,166 6,686.93 38 107
Coweta 8,781 5,776.94 207 368
Crawford 520 4,252.54 17 70
Crisp 1,449 6,500.96 56 166
Dade 1,230 7,610.44 13 62
Dawson 2,753 10,188.37 44 249
Decatur 2,149 8,164.27 55 148
DeKalb 58,458 7,370.32 951 4,685
Dodge 1,087 5,332.35 56 108
Dooly 799 5,962.69 32 91
Dougherty 5,602 6,231.02 283 1,041
Douglas 12,132 7,986.52 179 873
Early 1,019 10,043.37 43 74
Echols 360 9,070.29 4 13
Effingham 3,844 6,003.81 66 253
Elbert 1,533 8,091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1,752 7,730.32 54 125
Evans 769 7,195.66 17 73
Fannin 2,137 8,119.30 61 179
Fayette 6,752 5,744.23 155 266
Floyd 10,032 10,040.43 190 891
Forsyth 18,092 7,164.95 188 979
Franklin 2,357 10,103.30 42 154
Fulton 83,065 7,556.99 1,293 5,130
Gilmer 2,509 7,986.12 72 222
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,766 7,863.14 155 459
Gordon 6,523 11,237.06 106 335
Grady 1,575 6,418.09 47 177
Greene 1,514 8,088.90 56 137
Gwinnett 87,139 8,972.81 1,087 5,506
Habersham 4,669 10,194.32 153 476
Hall 25,215 12,219.59 449 2,395
Hancock 839 10,240.45 63 107
Haralson 1,718 5,592.08 35 79
Harris 2,198 6,332.10 58 160
Hart 1,713 6,561.46 38 115
Heard 651 5,262.73 16 48
Henry 19,457 8,111.61 300 614
Houston 10,162 6,471.00 197 780
Irwin 691 7,325.35 18 81
Jackson 8,571 11,473.90 141 512
Jasper 683 4,810.20 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,305 8,615.00 36 93
Jefferson 1,585 10,350.68 59 155
Jenkins 729 8,500.47 39 82
Johnson 790 8,177.21 42 98
Jones 1,590 5,561.19 52 166
Lamar 1,361 7,034.68 46 124
Lanier 504 4,869.09 9 27
Laurens 3,736 7,899.19 146 357
Lee 1,608 5,365.19 52 185
Liberty 3,506 5,663.61 62 226
Lincoln 517 6,363.08 24 52
Long 680 3,414.51 11 48
Lowndes 7,874 6,679.79 144 385
Lumpkin 2,827 8,363.41 65 291
Macon 624 4,804.43 27 84
Madison 2,772 9,185.80 46 159
Marion 402 4,847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1,702 7,880.72 42 162
McIntosh 700 4,805.38 14 57
Meriwether 1,551 7,378.69 74 140
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,545 7,004.90 75 232
Monroe 1,885 6,798.43 87 193
Montgomery 727 7,881.61 21 43
Morgan 1,207 6,306.82 23 94
Murray 4,221 10,484.09 81 257
Muscogee 14,551 7,593.44 409 1,194
Newton 7,617 6,779.46 229 668
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,802 0 479 1,278
Oconee 3,074 7,365.17 65 130
Oglethorpe 1,205 7,906.82 28 76
Paulding 10,919 6,328.31 170 432
Peach 1,883 6,878.54 52 225
Pickens 2,565 7,649.87 64 214
Pierce 1,279 6,543.87 44 140
Pike 1,078 5,715.80 27 72
Polk 3,966 9,121.02 82 378
Pulaski 612 5,618.29 32 57
Putnam 1,803 8,238.52 56 161
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,561 9,189.92 40 151
Randolph 470 6,958.84 33 81
Richmond 20,227 10,001.48 422 1,377
Rockdale 6,133 6,458.51 152 887
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 819 5,892.09 21 72
Seminole 749 9,201.47 18 67
Spalding 4,141 5,991.90 158 445
Stephens 2,993 11,368.13 81 257
Stewart 803 13,101.65 25 127
Sumter 1,826 6,211.10 93 266
Talbot 393 6,381.94 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6,188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1,860 7,319.66 47 121
Taylor 514 6,458.91 22 74
Telfair 727 4,647.15 45 70
Terrell 576 6,802.88 46 113
Thomas 3,610 8,124.96 114 353
Tift 3,452 8,454.57 97 416
Toombs 2,955 10,951.34 98 181
Towns 1,114 9,257.10 44 131
Treutlen 630 9,225.36 24 53
Troup 6,012 8,538.07 188 505
Turner 606 7,503.71 34 87
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 102
Union 2,070 8,170.52 70 213
Unknown 2,334 0 6 37
Upson 1,825 6,945.24 108 178
Walker 6,638 9,535.99 80 293
Walton 8,131 8,486.23 240 512
Ware 3,044 8,490.22 153 352
Warren 384 7,370.44 14 48
Washington 1,640 8,078.02 64 115
Wayne 2,770 9,241.34 79 272
Webster 106 4,156.86 4 15
Wheeler 460 5,816.16 21 35
White 2,993 9,424.40 67 295
Whitfield 14,931 14,264.56 231 760
Wilcox 477 5,426.62 29 73
Wilkes 672 6,710.61 21 75
Wilkinson 736 8,252.05 28 121
Worth 1,199 5,952.74 61 175
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,142,357 (8,619,250 reported molecular tests; 523,107 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 891,502 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,877 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,849 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

