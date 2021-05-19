Hotel-Motel Tax to help fund Macon tourist locations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb Museums and tourist stops are not included in the county’s 2022 budget.

“It could hurt, but that’s why we have to find other sources. I’m optimistic that things will be great. You know when one door closes a window opens,” said Tubman Museum Director Harold Young.

Mayor Lester Miller announced Tuesday, next year’s budget will focus on public safety, beautification and boosting the local economy. Young says his staff will have to work a little harder to bring in funds.

“In order to stay sustained, we’re relying on our memberships, our events, our sponsorships, that’s what helps us,” Young explained.

During the last two years, the county has given about $360,000 to outside agencies including the Macon Arts Alliance. Executive Director at Macon Arts Alliance, Julie Wilkerson, says Mayor Miller helped prepare organizations like hers for the lack of funding.

“Right after he took office he had a meeting with all of the people that are on the hotel motel tax, including those of us who get money from the general fund as well. He expressed then, that he wanted to get these cultural organizations out of the general fund and for us to be solely supported by the Hotel Motel tax,” Wilkerson said.

The Hotel-Motel Tax in Macon-Bibb charges an extra 8% on tickets and hotel rooms. That helps, but by losing funding from the county, local attractions will need to bring in more people to make up for the budget cuts.

“We’re not going to miss a beat, and that going forward, if Macon arts alliance does its job then tourism will increase and that hotel motel tax will grow and it’ll mean more funding from us,” said Wilkerson.

Residents can share their thoughts on the budget during a public hearing on June 1. Commissioners are expected to take a final vote on the budget June 15.