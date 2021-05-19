Hotel-Motel Tax to help fund Macon tourist locations

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
7

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb Museums and tourist stops are not included in the county’s 2022 budget.

“It could hurt, but that’s why we have to find other sources. I’m optimistic that things will be great. You know when one door closes a window opens,” said Tubman Museum Director Harold Young.

Mayor Lester Miller announced Tuesday, next year’s budget will focus on public safety, beautification and boosting the local economy.  Young says his staff will have to work a little harder to bring in funds.

“In order to stay sustained, we’re relying on our memberships, our events, our sponsorships, that’s what helps us,” Young explained.

During the last two years, the county has given about $360,000 to outside agencies including the Macon Arts Alliance. Executive Director at Macon Arts Alliance, Julie Wilkerson, says Mayor Miller helped prepare organizations like hers for the lack of funding.

“Right after he took office he had a meeting with all of the people that are on the hotel motel tax, including those of us who get money from the general fund as well. He expressed then, that he wanted to get these cultural organizations out of the general fund and for us to be solely supported by the Hotel Motel tax,” Wilkerson said.

The Hotel-Motel Tax in Macon-Bibb charges an extra 8% on tickets and hotel rooms. That helps, but by losing funding from the county, local attractions will need to bring in more people to make up for the budget cuts.

“We’re not going to miss a beat, and that going forward, if Macon arts alliance does its job then tourism will increase and that hotel motel tax will grow and it’ll mean more funding from us,” said Wilkerson.

Residents can share their thoughts on the budget during a public hearing on June 1. Commissioners are expected to take a final vote on the budget June 15.

Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.