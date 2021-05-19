Isolated rain chance setting up for Middle Georgia today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Much like yesterday, a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

TODAY.

Much like yesterday, a few showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the low and middle 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will clear the area tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way tomorrow as temperatures begin their climb towards the 90’s. We will be in the middle 80’s for much of the afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

A few spots could reach 90° by Friday, but everyone will get there by the end of the weekend. Middle 90’s are in the forecast for Sunday before the upper 90’s make an appearance early next week. Buckle up! The heat is here and it’s going to stay.

