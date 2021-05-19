Macon-Bibb County Health Department has new location

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Health Department now has a new home.
The department opened its doors Wednesday at 1600 Forsyth Street.
Administrator Dr. Jimmie Smith says the new location includes better technology, which helps increase the amount of services provided.
Some of those services include clinical, WIC and oral health.
Smith says they have bilingual staff to help accommodate anyone with questions.
“If language is a barrier, please come, allow us to figure out how to serve you,” he said.
The health department will continue to provide vaccines at both the old Emery Highway location and the new location.