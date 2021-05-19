Macon church giving away food boxes Sunday, May 23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon church will give away food boxes on Sunday, May 23.
A news release from St. Francis Episcopal Church says the church, along with Society of St. Andrew (SoSA) will partner to provide boxes containing meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables.
The event will be held at the church, located at 432 Forest Hill Road, from 1 to 4 p.m.
All visitors will be required to follow coronavirus safety precautions, including social distancing and wearing masks.
For more information, call St. Francis Episcopal Church at (478) 477-4616 or send an email to info@stfrancismacon.org.
