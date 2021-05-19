MTA adds bus stop at new health department location

MTA will add a bus stop at the new location starting Monday, May 24th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is adding a new bus stop in response to the local health department moving locations.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department has moved from Emery Highway to 1600 Forsyth Street. MTA will add a bus stop at the new location starting Monday, May 24th. The stop will be added to the Vineville Route which runs Monday through Friday. And it departs from the Terminal Station at the following times:

7:25 a.m.

8:40 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

2:50 p.m.

4:10 p.m.

The route from the Terminal Station to the new health department location is about a 10 minute ride.

The North Highland bus will continue to stop at the regular MTA bus shelter in the parking lot of the old Bibb County Health Department at 177 Emery Highway.