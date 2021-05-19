Staying dry Thursday

High pressure to our east brought in some showers to Middle Georgia this afternoon, but that is likely the last of rain we will see until the end of next week.

Through the day tomorrow high pressure will start to center itself over the Carolinas which will bring dry air to Middle Georgia and take away our rain chances.



High pressure will also block any disturbances to our west and bring a big warm up through the weekend and into next week.

In general, other than potentially record breaking temperatures to start next week, weather should be pretty quiet.

Still not seeing much of a signal that significant rain will be returning until the end of next week.

Despite our quiet weather here in Middle Georgia, the tropics are already starting to heat up.

A disturbance in the Atlantic is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days, and now has a 60% chance of tropical cyclone formation.

This disturbance will not impact Middle Georgia, but it is a good reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner.