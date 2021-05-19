Staying dry Thursday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
5

High pressure to our east brought in some showers to Middle Georgia this afternoon, but that is likely the last of rain we will see until the end of next week.

Through the day tomorrow high pressure will start to center itself over the Carolinas which will bring dry air to Middle Georgia and take away our rain chances.

High pressure will also block any disturbances to our west and bring a big warm up through the weekend and into next week.
In general, other than potentially record breaking temperatures to start next week, weather should be pretty quiet.

Still not seeing much of a signal that significant rain will be returning until the end of next week.
Despite our quiet weather here in Middle Georgia, the tropics are already starting to heat up.

A disturbance in the Atlantic is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days, and now has a 60% chance of tropical cyclone formation.

This disturbance will not impact Middle Georgia, but it is a good reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner.

Previous articleHotel-Motel Tax to help fund Macon tourist locations
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.