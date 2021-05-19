Volunteer group beautifies downtown Milledgeville with planting event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Downtown Doers is a newly formed volunteer group making sure downtown Milledgeville looks its best.

The group held its first volunteer event this past Saturday. More than 25 volunteers took part in a “re-potting event.” Within two hours, the volunteers filled more than 50 planters with new plants and flowers from Duckworth Farm Supply.

The Downtown Doers split into groups and received detailed plans for what to plant in each planter. Downtown business owners say they will help water the planters in front of their businesses to make sure the plants stay looking their best.

According to a Downtown Doers news release, special thanks goes to Georgia College employees Susan Daniels, Jennifer Ray and Jack Hill for providing Main Street with a detailed plan for the planters, the Main Street/Downtown Development Authority Board for the idea and help, the City of Milledgeville for purchasing the plants and Duckworth Farm Supply.

For more information about serving as a Downtown Doer, contact the Milledgeville Main Street Office at 478-414-4014 or visit the their Facebook page.

 

