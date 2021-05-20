Donate blood this Memorial Day Weekend during the 41NBC blood drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to summer for a lot of families and they spend it on vacation. Before you hit the road, 41NBC and the American Red Cross is asking that you donate your time and donate blood.

The 9th annual 41NBC Memorial Day blood drive is happening May 26th through May 28th at several different locations. Brian Fern, with the American Red Cross, stopped by Daybreak to share why it’s important to donate this time of year and what you can if you donate.

The 41NBC Memorial Day blood drive is taking place at the following locations:

5/26/2021: 1 – 6 p.m., Allied Arts 101 W. McIntosh, Milledgeville

5/27/2021: 1 – 6 p.m., Hart’s Mortuary 307 Pecan Ln, Gray

5/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coliseum Medical Center 350 Hospital Drive, Macon

5/28/2021: 1 – 6 p.m., Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Rd., Macon

5/28/2021: 1 – 6 p.m., Stubbs Park 130 Park Place, Dublin

5/28/2021: 1 – 6 p.m., Allied Arts 101 W. McIntosh, Milledgeville

5/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Houston County Galleria 2950 Watson Boulevard, Centerville

To sign up for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code or the sponsor code 41NBC. You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross blood donor app. Again, put in your zip code or the sponsor code. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.