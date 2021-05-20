Staying dry and warming up to end the week

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
4

High pressure started to move closer towards Middle Georgia today, bringing in some dry air to the area.

This helped to bring sunny skies and breezy conditions to the area today, and we won’t be seeing much of a change in the forecast through the weekend.

Sunshine will be hanging around through the weekend and into next week as high pressure stays put.

High temperatures will be warming to the upper 90’s next week, bringing the chance of some broken high temperature records.

Not only will we be dealing with extreme heat next week, but dry conditions will continue until Thursday.

By Thursday, high pressure will start to break down an bit and allow a few isolated showers to the area.

We are also keeping an eye on two areas potential cyclone development.

The disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to become our next named storm, while the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of making it to tropical storm strength.

Middle Georgia won’t be seeing a direct impact from either of these systems, but it is a good reminder that hurricane season is on the way.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.