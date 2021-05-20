Staying dry and warming up to end the week

High pressure started to move closer towards Middle Georgia today, bringing in some dry air to the area.
This helped to bring sunny skies and breezy conditions to the area today, and we won’t be seeing much of a change in the forecast through the weekend.
Sunshine will be hanging around through the weekend and into next week as high pressure stays put.
High temperatures will be warming to the upper 90’s next week, bringing the chance of some broken high temperature records.
Not only will we be dealing with extreme heat next week, but dry conditions will continue until Thursday.
By Thursday, high pressure will start to break down an bit and allow a few isolated showers to the area.
We are also keeping an eye on two areas potential cyclone development.
The disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to become our next named storm, while the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of making it to tropical storm strength.
Middle Georgia won’t be seeing a direct impact from either of these systems, but it is a good reminder that hurricane season is on the way.