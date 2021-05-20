Baldwin School District vaccinating interested students, staff Friday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District has partnered with Atrium Health Navicent for a vaccine event.
It’s happening Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Navicent Health Baldwin, located at 821 North Cobb Street in Milledgeville.
A school district advisory sent Thursday said doses of Pfizer vaccines will be available to interested students ages 12 or older, employees, parents and family members.
“These vaccinations serve as a great opportunity to provide more of our students, staff, and their families a chance to receive an additional layer of protection against the coronavirus,” the advisory said.
NBC News reported Tuesday that more than 600,000 kids ages 12-15 had received their first vaccine dose just more than a week after the Food and Drug Administration greenlighted it for emergency use in this age group.
