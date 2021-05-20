WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Central Georgia Technical College is expanding its efforts to vaccinating the public.
The college partnered with Houston Healthcare to create walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary.
“We feel that if we vaccinate just one person that’s great that’s looking and saving their life,” said Melissa Phagan, Administrative Chief of Staff with Houston Health Care.
Although the clinics are off to a slow start, Phagan says they’re excited to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Times & Locations of Vaccine Clinics:
- Warner Robins CGTC: May 21, 8 a.m.-3p.m.
- Macon CGTC: June 2 & 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.