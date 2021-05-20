Drive-thru vaccination clinic happening Saturday in Fort Valley

The Greater Warner Robins-National Panhellenic Council is joining with Atrium Health Navicent to provide a free, drive-thru vaccination clinic

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A community partnership wants to provide COVID-19 vaccines to more people of color. The Greater Warner Robins-National Panhellenic Council is joining with Atrium Health Navicent to provide a free, drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday.

“We’re hoping that families will choose to be vaccinated so our community can return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle,” said Dr. Donna Bellamy, a member of the Greater Warner Robins-National Panhellenic Council.

Dr. Bellamy says this event will remove the hassle of missing time from work or traveling a long distance to a hospital to receive a vaccine dose. She says the Council wanted to bring access to the vaccine straight to communities of color that are being vaccinated at a slower rate.

“Atrium Health Navicent is thankful for community partnerships which extend our reach and help make vaccine access easy for anyone who wishes to receive COVID-19 protection,” said Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley.

The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event will take place on Saturday, May 22, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at South Peach Park located at 200 Murray Road in Fort Valley. No appointment or insurance is required.

The drive-thru event will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Children ages 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine as long as they are accompanied with a parent.

Sponsors for the South Peach Park event include: The Greater Warner Robins-National Panhellenic Council; DJ Jerzey; Dr. Phoeby Lewis Dental Care of Bonaire; Dr. Donna Bellamy, Partner of Electronic Caregiver; Benita Scott of Panache Hair Company, LLC; Dr. Helen-Louise Moore of Pediatric Associates in Warner Robins and Patricia Duncan of Alice’s Place Structured Family Caregiver Provider.

The National Panhellenic Council is comprised of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.