Dry and warmer to end the work week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
2

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain for Middle Georgia is over as temperatures begin to climb as we head towards the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s this afternoon. Rain is not in the forecast for your Thursday. Tonight, under a clear sky, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. I am expecting overnight lows in the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Friday will see the return of the 90’s in spots. High pressure will continue to strengthen across our area keeping us dry and warm as we wrap up another work week. Any Friday outdoor evening plans you may have will be a go! Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

We’re dry all weekend long with temperatures in the middle 90’s by Sunday. The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen into next week where we could see our first 100° day of the year. Rain is not in the forecast through at least the middle of next week.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleBS Report: May 19th – Bad News Braves
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.