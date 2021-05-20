Dry and warmer to end the work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain for Middle Georgia is over as temperatures begin to climb as we head towards the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s this afternoon. Rain is not in the forecast for your Thursday. Tonight, under a clear sky, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. I am expecting overnight lows in the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Friday will see the return of the 90’s in spots. High pressure will continue to strengthen across our area keeping us dry and warm as we wrap up another work week. Any Friday outdoor evening plans you may have will be a go! Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

We’re dry all weekend long with temperatures in the middle 90’s by Sunday. The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen into next week where we could see our first 100° day of the year. Rain is not in the forecast through at least the middle of next week.

