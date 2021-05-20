UPDATE (Thursday, May 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
33148
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 892,151 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1924 10365.82 66 180
Atkinson 789 9471.79 20 119
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 89
Baker 164 5263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3867 8703.97 115 326
Banks 1654 8277.45 35 194
Barrow 8860 10256.65 135 614
Bartow 11312 10212.06 211 839
Ben Hill 1495 8981.68 61 156
Berrien 1069 5545.76 32 71
Bibb 13419 8819.59 407 1774
Bleckley 804 6262.66 34 49
Brantley 949 4942.19 32 80
Brooks 949 6034.21 36 89
Bryan 2778 7098.14 37 177
Bulloch 5285 6650.56 63 224
Burke 1799 8052.1 36 155
Butts 2349 9331.06 79 126
Calhoun 452 7155.3 15 74
Camden 3247 6021.44 31 139
Candler 774 7142.2 38 62
Carroll 7459 6209.68 132 315
Catoosa 5779 8403.25 64 259
Charlton 1204 9086.11 26 66
Chatham 20378 6974.56 430 1640
Chattahoochee 3476 32337.89 13 31
Chattooga 2254 9101.19 63 184
Cherokee 22605 8478.45 306 1329
Clarke 12866 9913.78 138 500
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24183 7933.07 467 1408
Clinch 738 11087.74 25 68
Cobb 61365 7761.94 980 3220
Coffee 4247 9867.11 138 654
Colquitt 3555 7831.6 82 251
Columbia 11132 7017.54 162 480
Cook 1167 6692.67 38 107
Coweta 8790 5782.86 207 369
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 70
Crisp 1449 6500.96 56 166
Dade 1234 7635.19 13 62
Dawson 2754 10192.07 44 249
Decatur 2149 8164.27 55 148
DeKalb 58498 7375.36 955 4695
Dodge 1087 5332.35 56 108
Dooly 799 5962.69 32 91
Dougherty 5602 6231.02 283 1041
Douglas 12147 7996.39 179 875
Early 1019 10043.37 43 74
Echols 360 9070.29 4 13
Effingham 3848 6010.06 66 253
Elbert 1533 8091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1752 7730.32 54 125
Evans 771 7214.37 17 73
Fannin 2140 8130.7 61 179
Fayette 6756 5747.63 155 267
Floyd 10031 10039.43 190 891
Forsyth 18096 7166.53 188 979
Franklin 2357 10103.3 42 154
Fulton 83122 7562.18 1295 5143
Gilmer 2510 7989.31 72 222
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6776 7874.77 156 460
Gordon 6522 11235.34 106 335
Grady 1578 6430.32 47 177
Greene 1515 8094.25 56 137
Gwinnett 87183 8977.34 1088 5510
Habersham 4668 10192.14 153 477
Hall 25235 12229.28 449 2402
Hancock 839 10240.45 63 107
Haralson 1719 5595.34 35 79
Harris 2203 6346.51 58 161
Hart 1714 6565.29 38 116
Heard 651 5262.73 16 48
Henry 19474 8118.7 300 614
Houston 10166 6473.55 198 784
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8574 11477.91 141 512
Jasper 684 4817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1305 8615 36 93
Jefferson 1585 10350.68 59 155
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 82
Johnson 790 8177.21 42 98
Jones 1591 5564.69 52 166
Lamar 1361 7034.68 46 124
Lanier 504 4869.09 9 28
Laurens 3737 7901.3 146 358
Lee 1608 5365.19 52 185
Liberty 3529 5700.76 62 226
Lincoln 518 6375.38 24 52
Long 681 3419.53 11 48
Lowndes 7877 6682.33 144 387
Lumpkin 2833 8381.16 65 292
Macon 625 4812.13 27 84
Madison 2774 9192.43 46 159
Marion 403 4859.52 17 39
McDuffie 1705 7894.61 42 162
McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 57
Meriwether 1551 7378.69 74 144
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1545 7004.9 75 232
Monroe 1886 6802.03 87 196
Montgomery 727 7881.61 21 43
Morgan 1207 6306.82 23 94
Murray 4219 10479.12 81 258
Muscogee 14584 7610.66 411 1195
Newton 7618 6780.35 230 669
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23837 0 479 1278
Oconee 3076 7369.96 65 130
Oglethorpe 1205 7906.82 28 76
Paulding 10927 6332.95 170 432
Peach 1885 6885.84 53 225
Pickens 2570 7664.78 64 216
Pierce 1279 6543.87 44 140
Pike 1078 5715.8 27 72
Polk 3967 9123.32 82 378
Pulaski 612 5618.29 32 57
Putnam 1806 8252.23 56 162
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1563 9201.7 40 151
Randolph 470 6958.84 33 81
Richmond 20242 10008.9 421 1379
Rockdale 6137 6462.72 152 890
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 820 5899.28 21 72
Seminole 749 9201.47 18 67
Spalding 4143 5994.79 158 445
Stephens 2994 11371.92 81 257
Stewart 809 13199.54 25 127
Sumter 1826 6211.1 93 266
Talbot 393 6381.94 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1860 7319.66 47 121
Taylor 514 6458.91 23 74
Telfair 728 4653.54 45 71
Terrell 576 6802.88 46 113
Thomas 3612 8129.46 114 353
Tift 3454 8459.47 97 416
Toombs 2957 10958.75 98 183
Towns 1115 9265.41 44 131
Treutlen 630 9225.36 24 53
Troup 6013 8539.49 188 510
Turner 606 7503.71 34 87
Twiggs 510 6307.2 39 102
Union 2072 8178.41 70 213
Unknown 2339 0 6 37
Upson 1825 6945.24 108 178
Walker 6645 9546.04 80 294
Walton 8133 8488.32 241 512
Ware 3046 8495.8 153 353
Warren 384 7370.44 15 48
Washington 1640 8078.02 64 115
Wayne 2770 9241.34 79 274
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 460 5816.16 21 35
White 2994 9427.55 67 295
Whitfield 14937 14270.29 231 765
Wilcox 477 5426.62 29 73
Wilkes 672 6710.61 21 75
Wilkinson 737 8263.26 28 121
Worth 1199 5952.74 61 175
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,161,397 (8,619,250 reported molecular tests; 523,812 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 892,151 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,994 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,869 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.