May Days on the Midway begins in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— May Days on the Midway is here, and there’s a lot of food and fun to go around.

The 11 day event will host many of the same vendors and rides you would see at the October fair, plus carnival games. Keaton Walker Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for the Georgia National Fairgrounds, explains what it means to host this new event.

“We’ve had a great response from this event. We’re really excited to see what attendance looks like over the next 11 days,” Walker said. “We’re just excited to see those smiling faces back here at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.”

Justin Sattler is the owner of Sattler’s Concessions. He says the pandemic hit his business hard, so he’s excited to participate in May Days.

“We’re really thankful to be apart of this and to be out working again,” Sattler said. “It’s a good feeling to go back to work.”

Walker says although the event is similar to the October fair, they won’t have animals on site. She says they hope May Days on the Midway will become a regular part of what they offer.

“We want to continue to fill up that calendar of events, continue to offer multiple events throughout the year similar to this,” Walker said. “So this is probably a footprint of what we’re going to continue to have.”

The event will not follow COVID protocols, but you can wear a mask if you would like. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the fair.

Event Details: