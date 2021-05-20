Perry wine tasting event sold out

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Perry is hosting a wine tasting Friday. If you were hoping to get a ticket, you’re out of luck. Tickets are sold out for the event.

Organizers are still encouraging people who don’t have tickets, to go downtown and enjoy what the city has to offer. A D.J. will be playing music as well.

Downtown Manager, Jazmin Thomas, shares what you can expect if you were one of the 300 people to get a ticket.

“They’ll be walking around to 28 stops and then we’ll have a few free standing stops as well. You’ll be able to go to different shops, different restaurants,” says Thomas. “You’ll be able to sample different types of wines and some of our restaurants will pair those wines with snacks.”

Event Details