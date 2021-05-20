Third murder arrest made in connection to body found under mattress

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes a third arrest in connection to a body found under a mattress in Macon.

Damian Felton, Sr. is charged with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Amond Norwood. Someone found Norwood’s body at an illegal dumping site along Churchill Street on May 7th.

Deputies say 26-year-old Felton was first arrested on Monday in connection to an unrelated gun and drugs investigation. Deputies identified Felton as a suspect in Norwood’s murder and filed additional charges on Thursday.

Two other suspects are charged in this homicide investigation. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jerome Beasley of Macon, after he turned himself in on Tuesday. And deputies interviewed and arrested 45-year-old Margaton Dudley on Friday. Both are charged with Murder and Concealing the Death of Another.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

