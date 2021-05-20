UPDATE: BCSO says pedestrian was killed in hit and run, deputy hit body

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
200

UPDATE (11:15 P.M.) – A man is dead after being struck in a hit and run before being run over by a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle Thursday night.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 911 call around 9 o’clock reported a person down in the 3000 block of Mercer University Drive.

“It was reported that the pedestrian had been fatally struck by a hit and run before deputies arrived,” the release said.

“It was also reported that a deputy accidentally struck the pedestrian while they were looking for them during the incident.”

The identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene by the Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office, has not been released and won’t be until his next of kin has been identified.

The release said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene, heading west on Mercer University Drive at a high rate of speed.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Georgia State Patrol at (478) 993-3000 if you have additional information.

 

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was hit and killed on Mercer University Drive near Anthony Road Thursday night, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

It happened around 9 o’clock. Jones tells 41NBC the victim is a male.

That’s all the information we have right now.

Tucker Sargent
