MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two Bibb County School employees are bringing joy to students at Dr. Martin Luther King J.r. Elementary.
Sgt. Latricia Gittens and her twin sister Felicia Kim, recently wrote a book titled Mirrors.
The book depicts a young girl who is dealing with a lot of inner problems. Problems the ‘Wonder Twinzz’ say they know a lot about.
“We want children to be aware of what’s going on, be alert and get them help if needed,” said Sgt. Gittens.
Fourth graders sat and listened the twins read the book. After it was over, the students got to ask questions about the importance of the book.
“We want to help change the world one child at a time,” said Kim.
The twins hope the book motivates children.
