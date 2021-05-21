2 face multiple drug, gun charges after Thursday traffic stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office News Release says a sheriff’s office Special Response Team (S.R.T.) was patrolling Bloomfield Road around 3:30 when they pulled a vehicle over for a seat belt violation.
Deputies reported smelling marijuana inside the vehicle.
21-year-old Jamarkus Bernard Robinson was cooperative with deputies, but 20-year-old Quenterious Jamar Akine attempted to flee on foot.
Deputies were able to capture Akine after a short foot pursuit.
The release said Akine had a bag containing a gun, multiple weapon magazines and the liquid drug called “lean.” Another handgun, cocaine and Oxycodone pills were found during a search of the vehicle.
Both Robinson and Akine were arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
Robinson is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a certain felony, traffic offense and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Akine is charged with two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain a certain felony, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and traffic offense.
Both men are being held without bond.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.