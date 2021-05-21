2021 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductees get ceremonial jackets

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inducts its 2021 class this weekend.
The formal induction ceremony is happening Saturday night at the Macon City Auditorium, but friends and family gathered at the Hall of Fame Friday night for the annual Jacket Ceremony.
Bill Shanks, who’s served as the Jacket Ceremony’s emcee for more than a decade, spoke about this year’s class after the inductees received their jackets.
“It’s a great group,” he said. “It just shows again the tremendous sports heritage in the state of Georgia, and this is one of the biggest events in the city of Macon for this weekend. It could be anywhere else in the state. To have it in Macon is quite an honor.”
Braves great Tom Glavine, as well as former Brave and Atlanta Falcon Brian Jordan, are part of an 8-person class that also includes broadcaster Tony Barnhart, football player Joe Hamilton, basketball player Janet Harris, high school football coach Ray Lamb, basketball player Maya Moore and football player Matt Stinchcomb.
The free GSHF FanFest will be held Saturday afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and banquet starts at 6:30 at the Macon City Auditorium.
Tickets are required for the induction ceremony. Call (478) 752-1585 for more info or to purchase tickets.
