Atrium Health Navicent expands vaccination efforts to Baldwin students, families

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students and staff got the opportunity to receive their dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated.
Atrium Health Navicent partnered with the Baldwin County School District for an event at Navicent Health Baldwin, and more than 100 people were vaccinated.
Navicent Health Baldwin says it wants to continue reaching more people. The process is simple: you check in, get the vaccine and wait 15 minutes to be monitored.
Monico Patterson says she and her family were hesitant at first, but now they are looking forward to traveling. The family, including her 15-year-old, decided to get their vaccines together.
“I wanted all of us to be safe, so if one of us gets it, we should all get it,” Patterson said.
Navicent Health Baldwin will administer the second dose in June.