Baldwin County lifts Covid restrictions

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Baldwin County Commissioners made the decision recently to lift all local COVID-19 restrictions.
Before the decision was made, commissioners monitored cases and the number of people who have been vaccinated.
County manager Carlos Tobar says a mask mandate didn’t make sense anymore due to the availability of vaccines.
Other restrictions lifted include social distancing requirements and bans on gatherings.
Tobar says county leaders still want people to do their part and get vaccinated.
“We have told people who have not been vaccinated, that they need to be careful,” he said.
With no restrictions in place, the county will begin renting its facilities again and will encourage people to social distance in crowded places.
One local store says it will continue to clean and keep their customers safe.
“We are leaving the door open, and people are respectful as far as mask or no mask,” Hiedi Martin, owner of Miles of Styles, said.
The county says it will continue monitoring cases but wants people to know vaccines are available.