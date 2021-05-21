Bibb student first to graduate from CGTC with Associate Degree

By
Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Shemetria Risper is the first high schooler in Bibb County to graduate with her Associate Degree from Central Georgia Technical College under the new state Dual Enrollment guidelines.

Dual Enrollment is a program that allows high schoolers to gain college credits while they work on their high school diploma.

Kenny Rozier, the High School Coordinator with Central Georgia Technical College, says high schoolers can take college classes in person or online.

The new state guidelines only allow students in grades 10 and up to join the program. However, tenth graders can only take technical or trade classes with the college unless they meet SAT or ACT requirements.

The minimum SAT score to start the program as a sophomore is 1200. Juniors and seniors in high school have access to the program as well and can earn up to 30 college credit hours.

Rozier says the school is honored that Shemetria pushed past the 30 credit limit and achieved her degree.

“I just want to commend her for her diligence and express just how proud we are of her,” Rozier said.

Risper says she will graduate with her Westside High School diploma at the end of May and will receive her college degree a week later. Then, it’s off to Georgia Southern University.

“I’m going to school for Health and Physical Education,” Risper said. “Then I’m going to stay for my Master’s Degree, because I want to be a high school counselor.”

Her mother and father, Demetria and Spoon Risper, say they are extremely proud of their daughter.

“I’m proud of the ambition, the courage, and the determination that she has,” Demetria said.

Risper says she would definitely recommend the dual enrollment program to other high schoolers and urges them to get started when they feel they’re ready.

