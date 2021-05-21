Kick off the summer with this jerk shrimp cocktail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Summer is arriving soon, and with that, the rise of cooking out and days at the pool with friends are sure to come along. Keeping cool and staying refreshed are important parts of enjoying the heat of the season, and award-winning private chef Scottie Johnson has the perfect recipe that combines hot and sweet that compliments the upcoming time of year.

Chef Scottie came to 41NBC and prepared a martini jerk shrimp cocktail with watermelon salsa that starts with a hint of sweetness and ends with the perfect kick to begin your fun in the sun.

Jerk Shrimp:

Ingredients

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 1 tablespoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

– 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon granulated onion powder

– 1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning

– 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

– 1/4 teaspoon ground thyme

– 1/4 teaspoon ground Jamaican allspice, regular is fine

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 pounds peeled and deveined large shrimp, 16/20 size

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients except olive oil and shrimp.

2. Pat dry shrimp and add seasoning mix and let sit 30 minutes or overnight

3. Preheat pan over medium-high heat

4. Add olive oil to preheated pan, place shrimp in and cook 2-3 minutes per side or until turning pink. Remove shrimp and serve hot or cold with salsa in a martini glass.

Watermelon Salsa:

Ingredients

3 cups diced watermelon, remove seeds

– half a medium red onion, diced

– 2/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

– 1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced (optional)

– zest and juice of 1 lime

– 1/4 teaspoon of agave syrup

Instructions

Toss all ingredients together until combined. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.