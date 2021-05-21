UPDATE (Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
33190
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 892,688 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1926 10376.6 67 181
Atkinson 789 9471.79 20 119
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 89
Baker 164 5263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3867 8703.97 116 325
Banks 1654 8277.45 35 194
Barrow 8863 10260.12 135 614
Bartow 11317 10216.57 210 839
Ben Hill 1495 8981.68 61 156
Berrien 1069 5545.76 32 71
Bibb 13422 8821.56 409 1779
Bleckley 804 6262.66 34 49
Brantley 950 4947.4 32 81
Brooks 952 6053.28 36 89
Bryan 2779 7100.7 37 178
Bulloch 5286 6651.82 63 225
Burke 1800 8056.58 36 155
Butts 2349 9331.06 79 128
Calhoun 452 7155.3 15 74
Camden 3249 6025.15 31 140
Candler 775 7151.43 38 62
Carroll 7463 6213.01 132 315
Catoosa 5787 8414.88 64 259
Charlton 1216 9176.67 26 65
Chatham 20390 6978.67 430 1642
Chattahoochee 3523 32775.14 13 31
Chattooga 2253 9097.15 63 184
Cherokee 22621 8484.46 307 1331
Clarke 12869 9916.09 139 500
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24195 7937 467 1408
Clinch 739 11102.76 25 68
Cobb 61415 7768.27 980 3230
Coffee 4250 9874.08 140 656
Colquitt 3556 7833.81 82 251
Columbia 11136 7020.07 162 480
Cook 1167 6692.67 38 107
Coweta 8797 5787.46 207 370
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 70
Crisp 1449 6500.96 57 166
Dade 1236 7647.57 13 62
Dawson 2757 10203.18 44 249
Decatur 2152 8175.67 55 148
DeKalb 58533 7379.78 958 4702
Dodge 1088 5337.26 56 108
Dooly 801 5977.61 32 91
Dougherty 5602 6231.02 283 1041
Douglas 12161 8005.61 179 877
Early 1019 10043.37 43 73
Echols 360 9070.29 4 13
Effingham 3849 6011.62 66 255
Elbert 1533 8091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1753 7734.73 54 125
Evans 771 7214.37 17 74
Fannin 2140 8130.7 61 179
Fayette 6758 5749.34 156 267
Floyd 10039 10047.44 192 889
Forsyth 18112 7172.87 188 981
Franklin 2358 10107.59 42 154
Fulton 83176 7567.09 1298 5157
Gilmer 2510 7989.31 73 223
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6777 7875.93 156 460
Gordon 6523 11237.06 106 335
Grady 1577 6426.24 47 177
Greene 1515 8094.25 56 137
Gwinnett 87212 8980.33 1091 5514
Habersham 4668 10192.14 153 478
Hall 25242 12232.67 449 2403
Hancock 839 10240.45 63 107
Haralson 1720 5598.59 35 79
Harris 2210 6366.67 58 161
Hart 1712 6557.63 37 117
Heard 651 5262.73 16 48
Henry 19489 8124.95 300 615
Houston 10165 6472.91 200 790
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8575 11479.25 141 512
Jasper 684 4817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1303 8601.8 35 92
Jefferson 1586 10357.21 59 155
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 82
Johnson 790 8177.21 42 98
Jones 1591 5564.69 52 166
Lamar 1362 7039.85 46 124
Lanier 504 4869.09 9 28
Laurens 3738 7903.42 146 358
Lee 1609 5368.52 52 185
Liberty 3530 5702.38 62 226
Lincoln 518 6375.38 24 52
Long 681 3419.53 11 48
Lowndes 7883 6687.42 144 387
Lumpkin 2833 8381.16 65 292
Macon 625 4812.13 27 84
Madison 2774 9192.43 47 159
Marion 403 4859.52 17 39
McDuffie 1707 7903.88 42 162
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1551 7378.69 74 146
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1544 7000.36 75 232
Monroe 1888 6809.25 87 196
Montgomery 727 7881.61 21 43
Morgan 1207 6306.82 23 94
Murray 4222 10486.58 81 258
Muscogee 14620 7629.44 412 1199
Newton 7625 6786.59 230 671
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23842 0 479 1278
Oconee 3075 7367.56 65 130
Oglethorpe 1205 7906.82 28 76
Paulding 10932 6335.85 170 432
Peach 1887 6893.15 54 226
Pickens 2571 7667.76 64 216
Pierce 1280 6548.99 44 141
Pike 1080 5726.41 27 73
Polk 3968 9125.62 83 378
Pulaski 612 5618.29 32 57
Putnam 1806 8252.23 56 162
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1564 9207.58 41 151
Randolph 471 6973.65 33 81
Richmond 20254 10014.83 423 1379
Rockdale 6141 6466.93 152 891
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 820 5899.28 21 72
Seminole 748 9189.19 18 67
Spalding 4147 6000.58 158 445
Stephens 2996 11379.52 81 258
Stewart 811 13232.17 25 127
Sumter 1827 6214.5 94 266
Talbot 393 6381.94 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1860 7319.66 47 121
Taylor 514 6458.91 23 74
Telfair 728 4653.54 45 71
Terrell 576 6802.88 46 113
Thomas 3612 8129.46 114 353
Tift 3455 8461.92 97 416
Toombs 2959 10966.16 98 188
Towns 1116 9273.72 44 131
Treutlen 631 9240.01 24 53
Troup 6013 8539.49 189 512
Turner 607 7516.1 34 87
Twiggs 510 6307.2 39 102
Union 2074 8186.3 70 214
Unknown 2347 0 10 41
Upson 1828 6956.65 109 178
Walker 6653 9557.53 80 294
Walton 8136 8491.45 241 512
Ware 3048 8501.38 154 354
Warren 384 7370.44 15 48
Washington 1641 8082.95 64 115
Wayne 2771 9244.68 80 274
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 460 5816.16 21 35
White 2994 9427.55 67 295
Whitfield 14937 14270.29 231 765
Wilcox 477 5426.62 29 73
Wilkes 672 6710.61 21 75
Wilkinson 735 8240.83 28 121
Worth 1198 5947.77 61 175
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,177,756 (8,653,100 reported molecular tests; 524,656 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 892,688 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,086 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,906 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleKick off the summer with this jerk shrimp cocktail
Next article2 face multiple drug, gun charges after Thursday traffic stop
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!