Heating up this weekend

Cecilia Reeves
Sunshine warmed us back into the upper 80’s today as high pressure pushed further west.

This warming trend will continue through the weekend, warming Middle Georgia back to the 90’s.
The heat is really on for next week with our high temperatures skyrocketing into the upper 90’s.

Humidity will be staying low through much of next week, which also means that we will see a chance of increased fire danger, so be careful if you have to do any burning.
The general trend of dry and hot weather will be sticking around through the week, next week, so I hope that everyone has working air conditioning.

Elsewhere, there are two disturbances that have a chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours.

Neither systems will be impacting Middle Georgia thanks to the strong high pressure centered over the southeast.

