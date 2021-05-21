Oak Hill Middle School employee creates Toy Store at school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As a way of bringing a little joy to the kids after the pandemic canceled events, Amber Palmer the Communities in Schools Site Coordinator at Oak Hill Middle School, wanted to do something fun.
So after years of sitting on the idea, Palmer brought the idea up to her school’s principal.
The idea was to set up a school store, now called “Oak Hill Hub.”
Palmer says she bought all the items herself to help start the store. Now, she sells items for $5 or less. She then uses the money to buy more items.
Students can buy toys and items including pencils and stickers.
Palmer says the reaction has been amazing and that children love the store and what it offers.
Items can be purchased with cash or with ‘Braves Bucks,’ which students earn for good behavior.
An idea she sat on for years has now become a reality.
“I was just a lady in an office and a lot of people didn’t know who I was,” she said.
Now she says everyone knows what Communities in Schools does.
She says her goal is to continue bringing joy to the children again next school year.