Where can I get a vaccine dose now that the state mass sites are closed?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The state mass vaccination sites are officially closed as of Friday, May 21.

The site manager at the Macon State Farmers Market says they decided to close the sites because many other options are available for people to get their vaccine.

The mass vaccination sites opened across the state February 22. At that time, there weren’t as many providers for the vaccine, and demand was high.

Macon site manager Kerry Futch says they’ve administered more than 53,700 vaccine doses at the site since then. Statewide, the sites administered 355,000.

“We were able to come in and provide the vaccines and do a pretty good push,” Futch said. “Now there’s vaccines available at pretty much any place you can go.”

Michael Hokanson, the public information officer for North Central Health District, says 31% of Georgia’s population is vaccinated. Eight of NCHD’s 13 vaccination sites no longer require an appointment, but he says they are seeing a decline in the amount of vaccinations they administer.

“It is a little bit worrying,” he said. “We knew that eventually there was going to come a time when demand plateaued. It is a little bit surprising to see it happen so quickly though.”

Hokanson says it would benefit the community to have private physicians get better access to the vaccine. He says that’s something a lot of people want and that it could help with vaccination rates.

“A trusted face that they know, that they’ve been seeing for a long time,” Hokanson said. “Then once they talk to the individual about the vaccine, they can then vaccinate them at that same space.”

Dr. Patrice Walker, the Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, says they have three sites within their system that offer vaccines. She says the pandemic is far from over and people should not get complacent just because the number of infections is low. She says more data comes in every day about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Hopefully the people that wanted to wait and see what was going to happen, they’ve waited and they have enough data to make that decision to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Dr. Walker said.

