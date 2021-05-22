UPDATE (Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
33235
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/22/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 893,116 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,925 10,371.21 67 181
Atkinson 790 9,483.79 20 119
Bacon 1,287 11,285.51 28 89
Baker 163 5,231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3,867 8,703.97 116 325
Banks 1,654 8,277.45 35 194
Barrow 8,871 10,269.38 135 614
Bartow 11,316 10,215.67 211 839
Ben Hill 1,495 8,981.68 61 156
Berrien 1,069 5,545.76 32 71
Bibb 13,422 8,821.56 409 1,783
Bleckley 805 6,270.45 34 49
Brantley 954 4,968.23 34 84
Brooks 954 6,066.00 36 89
Bryan 2,781 7,105.81 37 179
Bulloch 5,288 6,654.33 63 225
Burke 1,801 8,061.05 36 155
Butts 2,351 9,339.00 80 128
Calhoun 453 7,171.13 15 75
Camden 3,249 6,025.15 31 140
Candler 775 7,151.43 38 62
Carroll 7,470 6,218.83 132 315
Catoosa 5,793 8,423.61 65 261
Charlton 1,217 9,184.21 27 66
Chatham 20,400 6,982.09 430 1,645
Chattahoochee 3,550 33,026.33 13 31
Chattooga 2,252 9,093.11 64 184
Cherokee 22,631 8,488.21 307 1,332
Clarke 12,870 9,916.86 139 500
Clay 185 6,479.86 3 10
Clayton 24,210 7,941.92 467 1,410
Clinch 739 11,102.76 25 68
Cobb 61,447 7,772.32 983 3,237
Coffee 4,250 9,874.08 140 656
Colquitt 3,557 7,836.01 83 252
Columbia 11,138 7,021.33 162 480
Cook 1,167 6,692.67 38 107
Coweta 8,802 5,790.75 207 370
Crawford 520 4,252.54 17 70
Crisp 1,449 6,500.96 57 166
Dade 1,237 7,653.76 13 62
Dawson 2,759 10,210.58 44 249
Decatur 2,152 8,175.67 55 148
DeKalb 58,543 7,381.04 961 4,708
Dodge 1,089 5,342.16 56 108
Dooly 802 5,985.07 32 91
Dougherty 5,606 6,235.47 283 1,041
Douglas 12,175 8,014.82 180 880
Early 1,022 10,072.94 43 74
Echols 360 9,070.29 4 13
Effingham 3,851 6,014.74 66 255
Elbert 1,533 8,091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1,753 7,734.73 54 125
Evans 771 7,214.37 17 74
Fannin 2,142 8,138.30 62 179
Fayette 6,760 5,751.04 157 269
Floyd 10,039 10,047.44 192 889
Forsyth 18,118 7,175.25 188 980
Franklin 2,358 10,107.59 42 154
Fulton 83,221 7,571.18 1,304 5,174
Gilmer 2,510 7,989.31 73 223
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,781 7,880.58 157 460
Gordon 6,524 11,238.78 106 335
Grady 1,581 6,442.54 47 178
Greene 1,515 8,094.25 56 137
Gwinnett 87,253 8,984.55 1,096 5,524
Habersham 4,670 10,196.51 153 480
Hall 25,245 12,234.13 450 2,404
Hancock 840 10,252.65 64 108
Haralson 1,719 5,595.34 35 79
Harris 2,213 6,375.32 58 161
Hart 1,712 6,557.63 37 118
Heard 651 5,262.73 16 48
Henry 19,506 8,132.04 301 616
Houston 10,166 6,473.55 200 792
Irwin 691 7,325.35 18 81
Jackson 8,578 11,483.27 141 513
Jasper 684 4,817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,303 8,601.80 35 92
Jefferson 1,586 10,357.21 59 155
Jenkins 729 8,500.47 39 82
Johnson 790 8,177.21 42 98
Jones 1,592 5,568.19 52 167
Lamar 1,362 7,039.85 46 124
Lanier 504 4,869.09 9 28
Laurens 3,738 7,903.42 146 358
Lee 1,610 5,371.86 52 185
Liberty 3,532 5,705.61 62 228
Lincoln 518 6,375.38 24 52
Long 681 3,419.53 11 48
Lowndes 7,887 6,690.82 144 387
Lumpkin 2,834 8,384.12 66 294
Macon 625 4,812.13 27 84
Madison 2,774 9,192.43 47 160
Marion 405 4,883.64 17 39
McDuffie 1,708 7,908.51 42 163
McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1,552 7,383.44 74 149
Miller 686 11,901.46 9 41
Mitchell 1,546 7,009.43 75 232
Monroe 1,890 6,816.46 87 196
Montgomery 729 7,903.30 21 44
Morgan 1,207 6,306.82 23 94
Murray 4,225 10,494.03 83 260
Muscogee 14,634 7,636.75 412 1,199
Newton 7,626 6,787.48 230 671
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,866 0 480 1,279
Oconee 3,075 7,367.56 65 130
Oglethorpe 1,208 7,926.51 28 76
Paulding 10,935 6,337.59 171 433
Peach 1,887 6,893.15 54 226
Pickens 2,573 7,673.73 65 217
Pierce 1,278 6,538.76 44 142
Pike 1,080 5,726.41 27 74
Polk 3,970 9,130.21 83 378
Pulaski 612 5,618.29 32 57
Putnam 1,807 8,256.80 56 163
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,564 9,207.58 41 151
Randolph 471 6,973.65 33 81
Richmond 20,271 10,023.24 423 1,381
Rockdale 6,151 6,477.46 152 891
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 820 5,899.28 21 72
Seminole 748 9,189.19 18 67
Spalding 4,151 6,006.37 158 446
Stephens 3,000 11,394.71 81 258
Stewart 816 13,313.75 25 127
Sumter 1,828 6,217.90 94 266
Talbot 396 6,430.66 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6,188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1,864 7,335.41 47 121
Taylor 515 6,471.48 23 74
Telfair 728 4,653.54 45 71
Terrell 576 6,802.88 46 113
Thomas 3,616 8,138.46 114 353
Tift 3,455 8,461.92 97 416
Toombs 2,958 10,962.46 98 190
Towns 1,115 9,265.41 44 131
Treutlen 631 9,240.01 24 53
Troup 6,015 8,542.34 190 512
Turner 607 7,516.10 34 87
Twiggs 510 6,307.20 39 103
Union 2,072 8,178.41 69 214
Unknown 2,343 0 8 40
Upson 1,831 6,968.07 109 178
Walker 6,652 9,556.10 79 292
Walton 8,134 8,489.36 238 510
Ware 3,047 8,498.59 151 351
Warren 385 7,389.64 15 48
Washington 1,639 8,073.10 62 114
Wayne 2,773 9,251.35 80 274
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 460 5,816.16 21 35
White 2,994 9,427.55 67 294
Whitfield 14,936 14,269.34 229 763
Wilcox 477 5,426.62 29 73
Wilkes 674 6,730.58 22 75
Wilkinson 735 8,240.83 27 120
Worth 1,198 5,947.77 60 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,194,354 (8,668,889 reported molecular tests; 525,465 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 893,116 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,171 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,930 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article2021 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductees get ceremonial jackets
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!