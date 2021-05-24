Staying hot this week

High pressure that took hold of the southeast over the weekend continues this week with unseasonable warmth.

Rain chances will be few and far between this week as sunshine will be sticking around with just a few clouds each day.

Highs tomorrow will be warming to the mid and upper 90’s with continued low humidity for the next few days.

Heat and high pressure will be continuing the rest of the week with highs in the mid and upper 90’s through Friday.



By the end of the week we will finally get a chance of rain as a cold front approaches the area.

The best chances of rain will be in North Georgia, but just scattered showers will be possible Saturday in Middle Georgia.



Cooler weather will follow behind the rain, limiting our high temperatures to the mid 80’s Sunday and Monday.

A few showers will be possible through Memorial Day weekend, but it shouldn’t hinder any outdoor activities.