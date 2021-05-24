Staying hot this week

Cecilia Reeves
High pressure that took hold of the southeast over the weekend continues this week with unseasonable warmth.

Rain chances will be few and far between this week as sunshine will be sticking around with just a few clouds each day.
Highs tomorrow will be warming to the mid and upper 90’s with continued low humidity for the next few days.

Heat and high pressure will be continuing the rest of the week with highs in the mid and upper 90’s through Friday.

By the end of the week we will finally get a chance of rain as a cold front approaches the area.

The best chances of rain will be in North Georgia, but just scattered showers will be possible Saturday in Middle Georgia.

Cooler weather will follow behind the rain, limiting our high temperatures to the mid 80’s Sunday and Monday.

A few showers will be possible through Memorial Day weekend, but it shouldn’t hinder any outdoor activities.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.