BCSO looking for person accused of dumping trash on private property

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person accused of dumping trash illegally on private property.
A sheriff’s office bulletin says it happened at 7551 Columbus Road in Lizella on two different occasions, once on Saturday, May 15 around 9 a.m. and again on Sunday, May 23 around 6:30 p.m.
Photos of the vehicle the person used are attached.
“Note the damage to the driver’s side headlight and blinker areas (marked by the yellow arrows),” the bulletin said.
Call Capt. George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or email him at gmeadows@maconbibb.us if you can help.
