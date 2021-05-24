City of Perry wants public input on future of city

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry is looking for public input on the future of the city.

Survey responses are helping form the city’s comprehensive plan.

The survey is meant to get people’s thoughts on the quality of life in Perry. Leaders also want to know what the city is doing well and what needs improvement. We spoke with Holly Wharton, community planner for the city, about why people should fill out the survey.

“This plan is an opportunity for residents and visitors of Perry to really say what they like about it and what they want to see in the future,” Wharton said. “So it’s important to fill it out and let your voice be heard.”

The deadline for the survey is March 28. Perry is not the only city doing a survey. Centerville has one posted on its Facebook page. You can also expect to see surveys from Warner Robins and Houston County.