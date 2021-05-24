UPDATE (Monday, May 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 24, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/24/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 893,624 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 24, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitaliztions
Appling 1925 10371.21 67 181
Atkinson 790 9483.79 20 119
Bacon 1287 11285.51 28 89
Baker 163 5231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3867 8703.97 116 325
Banks 1654 8277.45 35 194
Barrow 8880 10279.8 135 614
Bartow 11330 10228.31 211 839
Ben Hill 1495 8981.68 61 156
Berrien 1069 5545.76 32 71
Bibb 13426 8824.19 409 1784
Bleckley 805 6270.45 34 49
Brantley 954 4968.23 34 84
Brooks 954 6066 36 89
Bryan 2783 7110.92 37 179
Bulloch 5289 6655.59 63 225
Burke 1801 8061.05 36 155
Butts 2352 9342.97 80 128
Calhoun 453 7171.13 15 75
Camden 3252 6030.71 31 140
Candler 776 7160.65 38 62
Carroll 7472 6220.5 132 315
Catoosa 5803 8438.15 65 261
Charlton 1226 9252.13 27 66
Chatham 20411 6985.86 430 1646
Chattahoochee 3550 33026.33 13 31
Chattooga 2254 9101.19 64 184
Cherokee 22640 8491.58 307 1334
Clarke 12872 9918.4 139 500
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24235 7950.12 467 1411
Clinch 739 11102.76 25 68
Cobb 61487 7777.38 983 3242
Coffee 4250 9874.08 140 658
Colquitt 3559 7840.42 83 253
Columbia 11145 7025.74 162 480
Cook 1167 6692.67 38 107
Coweta 8802 5790.75 207 370
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 70
Crisp 1450 6505.45 57 166
Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62
Dawson 2759 10210.58 44 249
Decatur 2155 8187.07 55 148
DeKalb 58576 7385.2 961 4713
Dodge 1089 5342.16 56 108
Dooly 802 5985.07 32 91
Dougherty 5614 6244.37 283 1043
Douglas 12189 8024.04 180 880
Early 1023 10082.79 43 74
Echols 360 9070.29 4 13
Effingham 3853 6017.87 66 255
Elbert 1533 8091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1753 7734.73 54 125
Evans 771 7214.37 17 74
Fannin 2142 8138.3 62 179
Fayette 6762 5752.74 157 269
Floyd 10043 10051.44 192 889
Forsyth 18129 7179.6 188 980
Franklin 2359 10111.88 42 155
Fulton 83291 7577.55 1304 5184
Gilmer 2513 7998.85 73 223
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6784 7884.06 157 460
Gordon 6526 11242.23 106 335
Grady 1583 6450.69 47 179
Greene 1515 8094.25 56 138
Gwinnett 87296 8988.98 1096 5526
Habersham 4670 10196.51 153 480
Hall 25254 12238.49 450 2404
Hancock 841 10264.86 64 108
Haralson 1720 5598.59 35 79
Harris 2220 6395.48 58 161
Hart 1713 6561.46 37 118
Heard 651 5262.73 16 48
Henry 19521 8138.29 301 616
Houston 10168 6474.82 200 793
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8582 11488.62 141 513
Jasper 684 4817.24 19 61
Jeff Davis 1303 8601.8 35 92
Jefferson 1587 10363.74 59 156
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 82
Johnson 791 8187.56 42 98
Jones 1593 5571.68 52 167
Lamar 1362 7039.85 46 124
Lanier 509 4917.4 9 28
Laurens 3742 7911.87 146 358
Lee 1609 5368.52 52 185
Liberty 3533 5707.22 62 228
Lincoln 518 6375.38 24 52
Long 681 3419.53 11 48
Lowndes 7890 6693.36 145 388
Lumpkin 2835 8387.08 66 294
Macon 625 4812.13 27 84
Madison 2776 9199.06 47 160
Marion 405 4883.64 17 39
McDuffie 1710 7917.77 42 163
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1552 7383.44 74 149
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1545 7004.9 75 233
Monroe 1894 6830.89 87 196
Montgomery 729 7903.3 21 44
Morgan 1207 6306.82 23 94
Murray 4224 10491.54 83 260
Muscogee 14652 7646.14 412 1201
Newton 7633 6793.71 230 671
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23871 0 480 1279
Oconee 3075 7367.56 65 130
Oglethorpe 1208 7926.51 28 76
Paulding 10941 6341.06 171 434
Peach 1887 6893.15 54 227
Pickens 2573 7673.73 65 217
Pierce 1278 6538.76 44 142
Pike 1082 5737.01 27 74
Polk 3973 9137.11 83 378
Pulaski 612 5618.29 32 57
Putnam 1808 8261.37 56 163
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1565 9213.47 41 151
Randolph 471 6973.65 33 82
Richmond 20281 10028.18 423 1382
Rockdale 6152 6478.52 152 891
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 820 5899.28 21 72
Seminole 748 9189.19 18 67
Spalding 4156 6013.6 158 447
Stephens 3003 11406.11 81 258
Stewart 816 13313.75 25 127
Sumter 1829 6221.3 94 266
Talbot 397 6446.9 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1864 7335.41 47 121
Taylor 515 6471.48 23 74
Telfair 729 4659.93 45 72
Terrell 576 6802.88 46 113
Thomas 3619 8145.21 114 354
Tift 3458 8469.26 97 417
Toombs 2958 10962.46 98 191
Towns 1117 9282.03 44 131
Treutlen 632 9254.65 24 53
Troup 6018 8546.6 190 512
Turner 608 7528.48 34 87
Twiggs 510 6307.2 39 103
Union 2072 8178.41 69 214
Unknown 2332 0 7 39
Upson 1831 6968.07 109 178
Walker 6658 9564.72 79 292
Walton 8134 8489.36 238 510
Ware 3049 8504.17 151 352
Warren 385 7389.64 15 48
Washington 1639 8073.1 62 114
Wayne 2774 9254.69 80 274
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 460 5816.16 21 35
White 2997 9436.99 67 294
Whitfield 14942 14275.07 229 766
Wilcox 477 5426.62 29 73
Wilkes 676 6750.55 22 75
Wilkinson 736 8252.05 27 120
Worth 1198 5947.77 60 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,216,048 (8,689,047 reported molecular tests; 527,001 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 893,624 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,224 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,930 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, May 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

