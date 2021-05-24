Heat continues this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 90’s this week as we stay dry.

TODAY.

Sunshine and warmer weather are on the way today as temperatures climb into the middle 90’s. The ridge of high pressure we have been talking about for a week or so continues to strengthen and dominate our weather. Tonight, a few clouds are possible as temperatures only fall into the middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

We’ve got another warm day tomorrow as temperatures will climb into the upper 90’s in spots. A sunny sky is in store for the afternoon before a few clouds move in overnight. Temperatures overnight will fall into the middle and upper 60’s.

WEEK AHEAD.

Temperature relief is on the way, but it won’t happen until the weekend. We will be in the middle and upper 90’s through Saturday. We stay mostly dry this work week before a pattern change will introduce rain chances late this week and into the weekend.

